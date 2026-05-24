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Pink ball set to replace red ball in Tests? ICC likely to introduce major rule changes from Oct 1

Pink ball set to replace red ball in Tests? ICC likely to introduce major rule

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Pink ball set to replace red ball in Tests? ICC likely to introduce major rule changes from Oct 1

Major changes could soon arrive in Test cricket, with reports suggesting the ICC is considering the use of pink balls in place of traditional red balls for certain matches. New regulations expected from Oct1 may also include Hawk-Eye monitoring to identify illegal bowling actions more accurately.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Pink ball set to replace red ball in Tests? ICC likely to introduce major rule changes from Oct 1
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The ICC is gearing up for significant changes across all formats of cricket, with one of the most talked-about proposals focusing on Test matches. The big idea? If play has to stop because of poor light, teams would switch from the traditional red ball to a pink ball once the action resumes. The reason behind this is straightforward: the red ball just doesn’t show up well under floodlights, making it hard for both players and spectators to follow the game. So, instead of halting play entirely or slogging through with poor visibility, the use of the pink ball would keep the match fair and entertaining. 

But there’s a catch—both team captains need to agree before making the switch. And for now, this rule would only come into play for daytime Test matches at venues already equipped with floodlights. It’s also important to remember that regular Day-Night Tests already use the pink ball for the full duration.

These proposals, as reported by Cricbuzz, were brought up during a recent ICC Chief Executive Committee (CEC) virtual meeting. Sourav Ganguly, chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee, was present for these discussions. The ICC Board plans to review these suggestions in their meeting set for May 30 in Ahmedabad, and if they get the green light, the new rules could kick in as soon as October 1.

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There are also some notable updates proposed for One Day Internationals. Right now, only substitute players dressed in their cricket whites can step onto the field during drinks breaks, and their visits are strictly to deliver refreshments. Under the proposed changes, head coaches would get the chance to enter the field during these breaks for direct communication with their players. This isn’t a new idea for international cricket—coaches already have similar access in T20 matches—but bringing it to ODIs gives teams more flexibility and tactical freedom during games.

As for T20 Internationals, organizers are looking to trim the break between innings from 20 minutes to 15. It’s a simple move but makes a lot of sense. Matches can wrap up sooner, reducing player downtime and keeping TV schedules tighter for fans and broadcasters.

Technology could soon play a bigger role in monitoring the action, too. The ICC is considering providing on-field umpires with access to HawkEye technology, allowing them to watch for and flag suspicious bowling actions in real-time. This would help uphold the integrity of the game and ensure fair play by catching illegal deliveries as they happen.

Also read| Watch: Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders, police take action

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