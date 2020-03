Pinatar Pirates CC vs Madrid United CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PPT vs MAU in European Cricket Series T10

Dream11 Prediction - Madrid United CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC

PPT vs MAU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Madrid United CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC match today, March 4.

Madrid United CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC (PPT vs MAU) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Sukhpal Singh

Batsmen – Gopi Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh (C), Robiul Khan (VC), Abbas Saqlemm

Allrounders – Qadar Nawaz, Rahul Maini, Noore Azamn

Bowlers – Kulwant Singh, Balwant Singh, Abdul Hafeez

PPT vs MAU My Dream11 Team

PPT vs MAU Probable Playing 11

Team Madrid United CC(Playing XI): Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (C), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (WK), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem

Team Pinatar Pirates CC (Playing XI): Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (WK), Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Vikash Singh, Abbas Saqlemm

