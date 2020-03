Pinatar Pirates CC vs Levante CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PPT vs LEV in European Cricket Series

Dream11 Prediction - Levante CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC

PPT vs LEV Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Levante CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC match today, March 3.

Levante CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC (PPT vs LAM) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Sukhpal Singh

Batsmen – Gopi Singh, Grant Hunt (VC), F Zameer

Allrounders – Gulshan Kumar, Lovejit Singh, Kuldeep Lal (C), Rahul Maini

Bowlers – Balwant Singh, Faiz Bhatt, Qasim Abbas

PPT vs LEV My Dream11 Team

Sukhpal Singh, Gopi Singh, Grant Hunt (VC), F Zameer, Gulshan Kumar, Lovejit Singh, Kuldeep Lal (C), Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Faiz Bhatt, Qasim Abbas

PPT vs LEV Probable Playing 11

Team Levante CC(Playing XI): Shakeel Hafiz, Peter West, Graham Hunt, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), Zain Ellahi/F Zameer, Furqan Sahi, Zhaid, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas

Team Pinatar Pirates CC (Playing XI): Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (WK), Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Vikash Singh, Abbas Saqlemm

