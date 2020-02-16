Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

PICS: Mithali Raj makes her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

The current ODI captain has been representing India for more than two decades and she seems to be not lacking the motivation to continue doing that for another couple of years at least.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 04:59 PM IST

Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj walked the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Saturday (February 15).

The 37-year-old was the showstopper for designer Payal Singhal in association with Corcal Bone and Beauty.

Raj, who recently announced her retirement from T20Is, reveled her experience after making her debut on the runway.

"It''s a very different experience. I''m quite excited. I had one rehearsal to get the feel. I had done some charity shows. So, I had a little bit of experience. But I''m not a pro in this. But I hope that experience helped," Mithali was quoted as saying by IANS.

The cricketer also drew comparisons between playing in front of thousands of people and walking the ramp.

"The experience is pretty much the same because you have to focus on what you do here the focus is on the walk. You have to follow what you are told to do. At the same time, I enjoy the experience. When we are in the field we enjoy the atmosphere," she said.

Speaking the topic of her very own biopic, Raj expressed her hopes that "Shabaash Mithu" inspires young girls to join the sport.

"I'm happy that there is a biopic on my story because a lot will be shown about the struggles of a woman cricketer. When we started way back in the '90s, the journey of a woman cricketer in our country was difficult," Mithali told PTI.

"It will also inspire a lot of young girls who dream about becoming a cricketer. Many young girls have the urge to play the sport but never get to see it on television so they feel there is no scope.  This will open a lot of opportunities for them to dream," she added.

