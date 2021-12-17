Pics: India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with U19 players at NCA

The explosive opener had sustained a hamstring injury while training in Mumbai, just before Team India was due to fly over to South Africa.

Newly crowned ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is currently undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rohit however, is already on the road to recovery, as he continues to build fitness ahead of the ODI series, which will be his first assignment since being named as the permanent ODI captain.

On Friday morning, Rohit and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja were snapped at the NCA, and now BCCI have shared the ODI skipper’s pictures on Twitter, wherein the Nagpur-born batsman can be seen interacting with India’s U-19 cricket team.

Sharing the images via their official handle, BCCI wrote, “ Priceless lessons, India white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru.”

#TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/TGfVVPeOli — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2021

The Indian colts are currently training at the NCA ahead of the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, which kicks off on December 23 in UAE. Delhi’s Yash Dhull, who is also part of the camp, will captain the side.

Surely, the young guns would have enjoyed taking in the experience from a player who has so many accolades to his name and is the only batsman in the ODI format to score more than 200 runs on three different occasions.

The senior Indian team is currently in South Africa, as they prepare to face off against the Proteas in a 3 match Test series, and ODI series of as many games, beginning from December 26.