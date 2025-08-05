Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...
Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH
Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here
Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story
'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches
One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country
Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...
CRICKET
After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, the Indian cricket board is reportedly set to bring a new rule with which players won't be able to selectively skip international matches.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take a stern stance on Indian players, who selectively opt out of international tours. Some media reports suggest that a formal message will also be given to all players with central contracts, specifically those who feature in all formats, with a clear message that the culture of 'picking and choosing' matches will not be tolerated.
''There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all format regulars, that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in the near future,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI.
While implementing discipline among players, the Indian cricket board will also be considering the workload management, specifically for pacers. ''It doesn't mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers' workload needs to be managed, but it can't be accepted that in the name of workload management, people will miss crucial matches,'' the official added.
The discussion about workload management began after Jasprit Bumrah's recent availability in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he played just three games out of five matches. Now, speculation around his availability in the upcoming Asia Cup is a matter of concern. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj played all five games in the 5-match Test series against England and emerged as the highest wicket-taker. Interestingly, Team India failed to win those games in which Bumrah was included in the Playing XI.