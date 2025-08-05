'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, the Indian cricket board is reportedly set to bring a new rule with which players won't be able to selectively skip international matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take a stern stance on Indian players, who selectively opt out of international tours. Some media reports suggest that a formal message will also be given to all players with central contracts, specifically those who feature in all formats, with a clear message that the culture of 'picking and choosing' matches will not be tolerated.

''There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all format regulars, that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in the near future,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI.

While implementing discipline among players, the Indian cricket board will also be considering the workload management, specifically for pacers. ''It doesn't mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers' workload needs to be managed, but it can't be accepted that in the name of workload management, people will miss crucial matches,'' the official added.

What is workload management?

The discussion about workload management began after Jasprit Bumrah's recent availability in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he played just three games out of five matches. Now, speculation around his availability in the upcoming Asia Cup is a matter of concern. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj played all five games in the 5-match Test series against England and emerged as the highest wicket-taker. Interestingly, Team India failed to win those games in which Bumrah was included in the Playing XI.