Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, the Indian cricket board is reportedly set to bring a new rule with which players won't be able to selectively skip international matches.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches
Indian players are often selective and skip international matches

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take a stern stance on Indian players, who selectively opt out of international tours. Some media reports suggest that a formal message will also be given to all players with central contracts, specifically those who feature in all formats, with a clear message that the culture of 'picking and choosing' matches will not be tolerated.

''There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all format regulars, that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in the near future,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI.

While implementing discipline among players, the Indian cricket board will also be considering the workload management, specifically for pacers. ''It doesn't mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers' workload needs to be managed, but it can't be accepted that in the name of workload management, people will miss crucial matches,'' the official added.

What is workload management?

The discussion about workload management began after Jasprit Bumrah's recent availability in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he played just three games out of five matches. Now, speculation around his availability in the upcoming Asia Cup is a matter of concern. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj played all five games in the 5-match Test series against England and emerged as the highest wicket-taker. Interestingly, Team India failed to win those games in which Bumrah was included in the Playing XI.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' as they support Saiyaara
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...
Dhadak 2 box office day 4: Siddhant, Triptii film continues to struggle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE