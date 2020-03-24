PIC: Hardik Pandya gives brother Krunal Pandya bizarre 'zero calorie' gift on his birthday amid coronavirus outbreak

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated his brother's birthday in a very different style, who turned 29 years old on Tuesday (March 24).

The star allrounder gifted his brother, Krunal Pandya, "zero calorie cake filled with love" in wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the nation.

Hardik took to social media and posted a photograph of him feeding Krunal an imaginary piece of cake. The photography also refected how the two cricketers are spending some quality time together in isolation.

"Happy birthday bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you Winking face with tongue Love you loads Face throwing a kiss @krunalpandya24," Hardik's captioned his post on Twitter.

HERE IS THE POST:

Happy birthday bhai We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you Love you loads @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Both the Pandya brother are integral parts of the Mumbai Indian (MI) side for the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which BCCI decided to suspend till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while 10 people have died due to the highly contagious virus.