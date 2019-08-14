Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019: India defeat England by 36 runs in final

India clinched the trophy at the Physical Disability World Series 2019 in England after defeating host by 36 runs.

In the final at the New Road Stadium in Worcester, the Indian Physically Disabled (PD) defeated England on Tuesday in the six-nation tournament was organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

India's Ravindra Sante scored a quick half-century (53 off 34 balls) to star in India's victory. Winning the toss and batting first, India posted 180 runs on the board before successfully defending it.

Indian openers Kunal Phanase and Wasim Khan couldn't get a good start. They lost their first wicket when Khan was removed on a duck. Skipper Vikrant Keni (29) combined with Phanase (36) to post a 46-run stand for the second wicket fell.

Sante soon came to crease and went on to notch up his fifty. His knock was laced with two fours and four sixes as he long with Suganesh Mahendaran (33) helped India post the winning score.

Bowler Liam O'Brien of England finished with figures of 2/35 in his four overs.

In the second innings, the Indian bowlers bundled out England for 144.

Opener Angus Brow was the top-scorer with a 44-run knock of 32 balls. However, none of the other batsmen managed to help their team.

Phanase and Sunny Goyat picked up a couple of wickets each leading India to victory.

The Men in Blue had earlier defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in their final round-robin match to seal a spot in the final. England reached the final by beating Afghanistan in the semi-final.