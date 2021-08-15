Naagin dance at Lord's balcony: Photo of Virat Kohli's 'moves' on Day 3 go VIRAL

While all know about the aggressive side of Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper can be quite funny and joyful. During Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Lord's in London, fans got the witness this side.

The captain was spotted showing off his dancing moves at the Lord's balcony. The picture of the Indian skipper doing the 'naagin dance' soon went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the picture, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Siraj were seen laughing as Kohli showcased his 'moves'. The picture soon sparked a meme fest as some fans even compared Kohli's dance to former India captain Sourav Ganguly's famous shirt wave celebration at the same very balcony after winning the Natwest Trophy final against England in 2002.

Kohli doing naagin dance or what ? pic.twitter.com/H9ts7yMwfK — RÃ­yu (@peachworld26) August 13, 2021

As for the clash, Day 4 is in progress with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara holding the fort. The visitors had lost three wickets - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - before lunch.

India have currently taken 100+ runs lead and both players are slowly getting into the momentum of scoring runs.