Photo of girl holding banner asking Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to adopt her goes VIRAL

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is without doubt one of the best T20I batters in the world and the right-handed batsman has been among the best performers in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. Rizwan has scored 1201 T20I runs in 27 games at an average of 75.06.

Rizwan's superb show with the bat has earned him several fans not only in Pakistan but in other parts of the world too. One such fan of Rizwan was present during the second T20I between Pakistan and West Indies and the girl grabbed all the attention due to the banner which she was holding in her hand.

The girl was holding a placard that reads "Rizwan please adopt me". The girl was photographed sporting a green jersey during the game at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The banner has now gone viral on social media and the picture is now getting circulated widely.