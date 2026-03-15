'Phone pakad, social media hata': Abhishek Sharma recalls advice from Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Pandya amid poor form

Abhishek Sharma revealed the tough but motivating advice he received from Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Hardik Pandya during a difficult phase in his career. The youngster said the duo urged him to stay away from social media and focus on his game to overcome the slump.

Abhishek Sharma was anticipated to have an outstanding ICC Men's T20 World Cup after his remarkable performance in 2025, but things did not unfold as he had envisioned. He recorded a duck in each of his first three matches in the tournament, which ignited intense criticism, with some even questioning his position in the playing XI.

Abhishek was dismissed for a duck against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. This unfortunate trio of noughts left the Indian opener feeling disheartened and on the brink of an emotional collapse, until the senior players in the dressing room stepped in to support him.

During the India Today Conclave, Abhishek shared that after his third consecutive duck — in India's final group match in Ahmedabad against the Netherlands — head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya advised him to disconnect from all social media platforms on his phone to prevent distractions from fan comments.

“Slowly you get used to it. But it does feel bad when there is criticism. That is going to happen in India because people have a lot of expectations from you. After I scored three ducks, Surya, GG sir and Hardik Pandya came to me and said, ‘Phone pakad, social media hata abhi ke abhi’ [take your phone and uninstall social media right now].

“That was the first thing I did after my third zero. That actually helped me a bit. I was getting a lot of suggestions and comments from people. That’s how a cricketer’s life is. You have to listen and you will be criticised. All you can do is listen and ignore, because people have a lot of expectations from you. Sometimes you deliver and sometimes you don’t. I expected this,” he said.

Although Abhishek finally scored his first runs in the subsequent game against South Africa and later hit a fifty against Zimbabwe, his low scores against the West Indies and England continued to raise eyebrows.

Abhishek's resurgence came at a crucial moment for India in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, where he unleashed a stunning 52 off just 21 balls as part of a 98-run opening partnership with Sanju Samson, setting the stage for a significant victory.

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