Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PES vs QUE in PSL 2020

Dream11 Prediction - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, March 5 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, (PES vs QUE) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tom Banton

Batters – Shane Watson (C), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Jason Roy

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nawaz, Lewis Gregory (VC)

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

PES vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shane Watson (C), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nawaz, Lewis Gregory (VC), Fawad Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

PES vs QUE Probable Playing 11

Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton (WK), Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

