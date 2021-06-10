PES vs LAH Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

The resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was fruitful for the Lahore Qalandars as they beat Islamabad United in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday. Now, Match No 17 will see the Qalandars locks horn with the third-placed side Peshawar Zalmi.

Qalandars will be hoping to strengthen their position at the top of the table while Zalmi would be looking at toppling Karachi Kings and get in the top two.

Dream11 Prediction – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – 17th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PES vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz(c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars My Dream11 Playing XI

Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford, James Faulkner(vc), Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan(c), Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 10. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Rovman Powell, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Wahab Riaz(c), Mohammad Irfan, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Callum Ferguson, Seekkuge Prasanna, Agha Salman, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Sultan Ahmed, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf