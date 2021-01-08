Headlines

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs THU Big Bash League 2020/21

SCO vs THU Dream 11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player’s list of game, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Dream 11 Team Player List.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:38 PM IST

The Big Bash League 2020/21 is becoming an intense competition with seven out of the eight teams reaching double figures. All the top four teams have endured an inconsistent run in the Big Bash League and it is reflective in the matches that have happened recently. Perth Scorchers totally decimated the Sydney Sixers as they won by 86 runs to bowl them out for 97. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers' cross-town rivals Sydney Thunder got the better of the Hobart Hurricanes which helped them to the top of the table. With the playoff situation intensifying in a big way, the upcoming matches are going to be important.

Sydney Thunder and the Perth Scorchers are right in the middle of the tussle for the top four spots. The Sydney Thunder batting line-up and their bowling has great depth. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, seem to be peaking at the right time but the bowling has risen a notch, thanks mainly to Jhye Richardson. A win for Perth Scorchers will make the Adelaide Strikers or the Hobart Hurricanes nervous while the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will find it very difficult as well.

Dream11 Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder – Match 34 Big Bash League 2020-21

SCO vs THU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha

SCO vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder My Dream11 Playing XI

Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Daniel Hughes, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Manenti

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST and will take place on January 9.

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad AhmedBench:Cameron Bancroft, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Whiteman, Corey Rocchiccioli

Sydney Thunder: Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

