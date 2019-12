Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs REN today in BBL 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades​

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades​ T20I match today, December 21 at Perth Stadium in Perth.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20I (SCO vs REN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batters – Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone (C), Aaron Finch, Tom Cooper

All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan (VC), Kane Richardson

SCO vs REN My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone (C), Aaron Finch, Tom Cooper, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan (VC), Kane Richardson

SCO vs REN Probable Playing 11

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matt Kelly, Fawad Ahmed.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney.

Check Dream11 Prediction / SCO Dream11 Team / Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team / REN Dream11 Team / Melbourne Renegades​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more