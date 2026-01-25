Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Perth Scorchers etched their name in cricket history by breaking the long-standing world record held by CSK and MI after winning BBL 2026. The historic triumph marks a new benchmark in franchise cricket, highlighting their dominance, consistency, and championship legacy.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

The Perth Scorchers have once again asserted their dominance over the Sydney Sixers and the BBL tournament. In the BBL15 final held at Optus Stadium on Sunday, the Scorchers triumphed over the Sixers by six wickets, successfully chasing down a modest target of 133 runs with 15 balls to spare. Mitch Marsh played a crucial role, scoring a steady 44 runs off 43 balls to guide the Scorchers to victory. He also initiated the innings with a six. Josh Inglis contributed an unbeaten 29 runs from 26 balls, finishing the match with another six. With this win, the Scorchers have now claimed a record six titles, marking their ninth appearance in a BBL final over the past 15 seasons.

Scorchers surpasses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

This victory allowed the Scorchers to break a notable cricket world record, previously shared with teams such as the Trinbago Knight Riders from the Caribbean Premier League and the IPL's Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Scorchers have now secured six BBL titles, more than any other team in franchise T20 leagues. They were previously tied with CSK, MI, and TKR, all of whom have five league titles to their name.

Teams with the most franchise league titles

Perth Scorchers: 6 (BBL)

Mumbai Indians: 5 (IPL)

Chennai Super Kings: 5 (IPL)

Trinbago Knight Riders: 5 (CPL)

Comilla Victorians: 4 (BPL)

Jaffna Kings: 4 (LPL)

The Scorchers' bowling attack set the stage for the match; bowlers like David Payne and Jhye Richardson made it challenging for the Sixers to score on a rather two-paced pitch. Richardson led the charge with three wickets for 32 runs. Payne was equally impressive, delivering an economical performance with figures of 3/18 in his four overs, earning him the Player of the Match award in the final. Aaron Hardie took one wicket, while Mahli Beardman claimed two. Collectively, the bowlers restricted the Sixers to just 132 runs, marking the lowest total in BBL final history for a 20-over match.

In order to maintain an advantage and ensure his team avoided errors, Marsh achieved a score of 44 off 43 balls. Despite the Sixers creating some challenges with two strikes from Sean Abbott and one each from Mitchell Starc and Jack Edwards, the team led by Ashton Turner faced no major obstacles in pursuing the target. Josh Inglis smashed a six to secure his team's sixth BBL championship.

