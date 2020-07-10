'Person I looked up to': Sachin Tendulkar wishes happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar with special post

Gavaskar, popular also known by the name of 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', was a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side.

As Sunil Gavaskar turned 71, former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished him a very happy birthday on Friday (July 10).

Sachin took to Twitter and said that Gavaskar was always the person he looked up to and wanted to emulate during his playing days.

"I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old, I couldn't believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead," Tendulkar tweeted.

I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987.



As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.



Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/u06c37ouDh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2020

Gavaskar, popular also known by the name of 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', was a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side.

The Mumbai-born cricketer was an absolute revolution of India during his playing days, who also went on to become the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

In his neverending series of prestigious accolades, Gavaskar became the first India cricketer to take 100 catches in the longest format of the game and held the record for scoring most number of centuries in Tests until 2005.