'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

CSK CEO hinted that MS Dhoni could remain a permanent part of the franchise even after retirement, with a future head coach role not ruled out. The remarks have sparked excitement among fans over Dhoni’s long-term association with Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently dropped a big hint: the team is open to MS Dhoni stepping in as head coach down the line. The organization sees Dhoni as someone who belongs in Chennai, one way or another — whether it’s wearing the yellow jersey, calling the shots as a coach, or mentoring behind the scenes.

Even though Dhoni didn’t suit up for any CSK games during IPL 2026 — mainly due to injuries — his presence still looms large. He’s 44 now, the oldest uncapped player active in the IPL, and this past season was actually the first time he missed an entire IPL campaign since the league began all the way back in 2028. It’s hard to overstate just how tightly his legacy is woven into the fabric of CSK.

Kasi Viswanathan’s latest remarks make it clear that Dhoni’s story with CSK is far from over, even if he’s not on the field. While talking to RevSportz, the CEO didn’t hold back: “MS takes his own decisions, and we respect that. We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK, whether that’s as a player, coach, or mentor. It really comes down to what he wants, and we’ll support it — every decision depends on him.” Basically, the door is wide open for Dhoni, and CSK seems ready to do whatever it takes to keep him in the mix.

Why is there such a push to keep Dhoni so closely tied to the franchise? Well, a lot of it comes down to CSK’s current challenges. Head coach Stephen Fleming is under pressure after missing the playoffs three seasons in a row. With fans and pundits questioning the leadership, there’s a growing call for change — and no one represents that change better than Dhoni. Just last week, ex-CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said he’s all for Dhoni replacing Fleming, arguing that there’s no reason to look any further when MSD is right there.

Dhoni’s been part of the CSK journey since day one. He knows every player, every nuance, every heartbeat of the team. With his playing days winding down — and recurring injuries making that choice for him — stepping into a more strategic or supportive role just feels like a natural next step. His tactical acumen, deep insight, and influence on the squad are massive assets. Dhoni isn’t just a symbol for CSK; he’s an anchor, someone who could guide the team through this tough patch and into their next era.

In short, even if Dhoni’s not on the pitch, CSK’s leaders — and fans — aren’t ready to let him go. Whether he becomes the head coach, a mentor, or something in between, “Thala” is set to remain the heart and soul of this franchise for a long time.

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