FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CPI(M) workers attack ED vehicle during Kerala raids connected to Vijayan case

CPI(M) workers attack ED vehicle during Kerala raids connected to Vijayan case

Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 30 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid

Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 30 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share

'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

CSK CEO hinted that MS Dhoni could remain a permanent part of the franchise even after retirement, with a future head coach role not ruled out. The remarks have sparked excitement among fans over Dhoni’s long-term association with Chennai Super Kings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 27, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role
MS Dhoni with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently dropped a big hint: the team is open to MS Dhoni stepping in as head coach down the line. The organization sees Dhoni as someone who belongs in Chennai, one way or another — whether it’s wearing the yellow jersey, calling the shots as a coach, or mentoring behind the scenes.

Even though Dhoni didn’t suit up for any CSK games during IPL 2026 — mainly due to injuries — his presence still looms large. He’s 44 now, the oldest uncapped player active in the IPL, and this past season was actually the first time he missed an entire IPL campaign since the league began all the way back in 2028. It’s hard to overstate just how tightly his legacy is woven into the fabric of CSK.

Kasi Viswanathan’s latest remarks make it clear that Dhoni’s story with CSK is far from over, even if he’s not on the field. While talking to RevSportz, the CEO didn’t hold back: “MS takes his own decisions, and we respect that. We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK, whether that’s as a player, coach, or mentor. It really comes down to what he wants, and we’ll support it — every decision depends on him.” Basically, the door is wide open for Dhoni, and CSK seems ready to do whatever it takes to keep him in the mix.

Why is there such a push to keep Dhoni so closely tied to the franchise? Well, a lot of it comes down to CSK’s current challenges. Head coach Stephen Fleming is under pressure after missing the playoffs three seasons in a row. With fans and pundits questioning the leadership, there’s a growing call for change — and no one represents that change better than Dhoni. Just last week, ex-CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said he’s all for Dhoni replacing Fleming, arguing that there’s no reason to look any further when MSD is right there.

Dhoni’s been part of the CSK journey since day one. He knows every player, every nuance, every heartbeat of the team. With his playing days winding down — and recurring injuries making that choice for him — stepping into a more strategic or supportive role just feels like a natural next step. His tactical acumen, deep insight, and influence on the squad are massive assets. Dhoni isn’t just a symbol for CSK; he’s an anchor, someone who could guide the team through this tough patch and into their next era.

In short, even if Dhoni’s not on the pitch, CSK’s leaders — and fans — aren’t ready to let him go. Whether he becomes the head coach, a mentor, or something in between, “Thala” is set to remain the heart and soul of this franchise for a long time.

Also read| Did SRH block David Warner? Australia star’s viral post sparks massive speculation

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CPI(M) workers attack ED vehicle during Kerala raids connected to Vijayan case
CPI(M) workers attack ED vehicle during Kerala raids connected to Vijayan case
Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 30 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid
Eid-ul-Adha 2026: 30 heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes and messages to share
'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role
At Vaishali Securities Limited, VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula's vision is Growth Meets Compliance
At Vaishali Securities Limited, VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula's vision is Growth Meet
Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight, carrying 230 passengers onboard, makes U-turn to Delhi after 8 hours of flying, here's why
Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight returns to Delhi after 8 hours of flying
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement