Cricket

'People who say such things...': Irked Rohit Sharma responds to question on Virat Kohli's form

After Kohli's century in the West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the significance of players like Kohli reaching three-figure marks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Team India will make their return to action on Thursday as they face off against the West Indies in the first match of a three-match ODI series in Barbados. After a successful 1-0 series win in the Tests against the West Indies, the second match ended in a draw due to rain on the final day. This will be India's first ODI since March of this year when they played against Australia in a three-match series, which they unfortunately lost 1-2 at home. However, this time around, India will be facing a West Indies team that had a difficult month as they failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

India had a comfortable time in the Tests against the West Indies, and although the second match ended in a draw, one of the highlights was Virat Kohli's first overseas red-ball century in almost five years. The last time Kohli achieved a Test century on foreign soil was in December 2018 in Perth, where he scored a brilliant 121 before being run out.

Interestingly, Kohli also scored his first Test century in over three months during the series against Australia earlier this year. Additionally, he went through a three-year period without a century between 2019 and 2022. Kohli's lack of centuries became a major talking point during this time, especially after India's return to cricket following the Covid pandemic in 2020.

After Kohli's century in the West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the significance of players like Kohli reaching three-figure marks. A reporter inquired whether there were concerns about Kohli's lack of centuries and if there were discussions about it within the team. The Indian skipper, who has addressed this question multiple times in the past, emphasized that the team does not pay attention to "outside noises."

“I've answered this question a lot of times. All the outside talk, who scored how many, took how many wickets... people who say such things don't know what happens inside. For us, what happens inside stays inside. We prefer that. For us, the most important is to win matches, not who's talking what. It doesn't matter to us,” Rohit said.

“Our priority is the three ODI matches right now, we're focussing on that,” he added.

After the conclusion of the three-match ODI series, India is set to face the Windies in a thrilling five-match T20I series, with Hardik Pandya leading the team.

