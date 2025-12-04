'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future

Harbhajan Singh hit out at critics questioning the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying “people who haven’t achieved much” are doubting two of India’s greatest players. He strongly backed the star duo to play a key role in the 2027 World Cup, reigniting the debate around their ODI future.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expresses disappointment that the futures of cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are being determined by individuals who have not accomplished much in the sport. Nevertheless, he anticipates that both players will continue their careers until the 2027 ODI World Cup. At 38, Rohit and 37, Kohli are currently focused solely on the ODI format, and there is considerable speculation regarding their ability to last until the World Cup in South Africa, especially with the diminishing ODI calendar worldwide.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have remained vague about the prospects for the two players, yet both have provided strong indications that they are determined to secure their positions.

"It is beyond our understanding. I may not be able to answer because I have been a player myself and what I have seen has happened to me as well. It has happened to many of my teammates but it is very unfortunate. We don't talk about it or have a discussion about it," Harbhajan, part of the expert commentary panel at the ongoing DP World ILT20 Season 4, said during an interaction.

"I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much," he added.

With more than a year remaining before the World Cup kicks off, Harbhajan has expressed confidence that Rohit and Kohli will perform exceptionally well during the tournament, setting standards for future players. Kohli has recently scored consecutive centuries at home in the ongoing series against South Africa, while a fitter Rohit has achieved two fifties and a score of 121 not out in his last four innings.

"They have always scored runs and have always been great players for India, they have done extremely well as batters and are leaders of the team. I'm so happy for them, they are going very, very strong.

"Not just going strong but setting the example for the younger generation to follow and what it takes to be a champion. So, well done Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for setting the right example," the 45-year-old added.

India's recent struggles in home Tests have left cricket analysts astonished.

Since Gambhir took over, India has suffered five losses in their last seven home Tests, including a recent 0-2 series defeat to South Africa, marking their first home series loss to the Proteas in 25 years.

Harbhajan pointed out that the primary issue facing India is the quality of the pitches at home.

"They have to start playing on good tracks. We don't give much chance to our batsmen to make runs. If we tour abroad our batsmen have a chance to make runs because the pitch is good for batting. The bowlers have to work hard.

"That is why I think it is high time that the pitches that have been made in the last 10-12 years are very bowler-friendly especially spinner-friendly. Spinners bowl with the new ball. I think somewhere we need to change that trend.

"I feel it is not the right kind of thing to do. Our team is so solid and we have played well in England. We will win even if we play for five days. Why are you looking to play two and half days of Test cricket?" he asked.

