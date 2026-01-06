'People like Root, Smith, Williamson are making a name...': Former Indian cricketer expresses disappointment over Virat Kohli's Test retirement

A former Indian cricketer has expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket when overseas players like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are achieving new heights in the red-ball format of the game.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not happy with the fact that Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, and players like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson are achieving huge milestones in the red-ball format of the game. In a video shared by Manjrekar on his Instagram handle, the former cricketer expressed his disappointment when he sees players like Root, Smith, and Williamson performing consistently in Test cricket.

''Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He's walked away from Test cricket, and it's unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, that he didn't quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Test cricket. That is for another time as to what he could have done,'' Manjrekar said in the video.

He also emphasised that Kohli could have explored more avenues as he still had fitness. ''I just feel sad that people like Joe Root and Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test cricket. It was okay, Virat Kohli just walked away from cricket, retired from all cricket. But that he's chosen to play one day cricket actually disappoints me more, because this is a format which for a top-order batter, I've said before as well, is the easiest format,'' he added.

Manjrekar also believes that Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge for a batter, and Kohli's fitness could have allowed him to shine in the format. ''The format that really tests you is first, obviously, Test cricket and T20 cricket has its different challenges. The other thing is because he's so fit, supremely fit, you feel even more that he could have may be continued his fight, you know, to get back into form, even if he was left out of a series, he could have may be gone down to first-class cricket, played in Australia, England, more matches in India, tried to make another comeback. That could have made me truly happy,'' Manjrekar further said.

Manjrekar also acknowledged that the final decision lies with the player but Kohli's absence from Test cricket continues to bother him. ''Obviously, that's his call, his choice but yeah, when Joe Root gets hundreds or gets runs, or Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, my mind goes to Virat Kohli with a sense of disappointment and a little bit of sadness, because he cared so much for Test, cricket,'' he concluded