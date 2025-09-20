'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

Shahid Afridi criticized Irfan Pathan after Pathan disclosed a heated argument they had in mid-air back in 2006, which was witnessed by Abdul Razzaq. Afridi labeled the account as untrue and asserted that Razzaq himself had refuted Irfan's statement.

Months after Irfan Pathan revealed a troubling incident involving Shahid Afridi, the former captain of Pakistan has finally spoken out on the matter. Reflecting on a moment from his second tour to Pakistan in 2006, Irfan shared on Lallantop how he had made a derogatory comment about "dog meat" directed at the ex-Pakistan skipper, which left Afridi speechless for the remainder of the flight.

Irfan also mentioned former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who he claimed was seated next to him. Recounting the event, Pathan stated: "During the 2006 tour, we were on a flight from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were traveling together. Afridi approached me, placed his hand on my head, and ruffled my hair. He asked, 'How are you, kid?'

"I thought to myself, since when did you take on a fatherly role? He acted immaturely. I wasn’t engaging with him or saying anything. Following this, Afridi made some disrespectful comments towards me. His seat was close to mine," added the former Indian all-rounder, who has achieved a Test hat-trick against Pakistan.

Pathan then turned to Razzaq and asked, "What type of meat is served here?" before mocking Afridi by saying, "he has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for so long."

On Friday, two videos emerged on social media where Afridi could be heard discussing Pathan's comments on Pakistan's Samaa TV.

"I was pleased when Irfan was new and came for the Pakistan tour, as a Muslim was representing India. He should be grateful that India lacked fast bowlers during that time, allowing bowlers with speeds of 120-125 to have a chance to play."

Shahid Afridi on a News Channel

reponded to remark by Irfan Pathan about Afridi attempts to bully him and his reply to stop barking like dogs.

Do you think Irfan should respond back ?#cricket #bcci #india #pakistan #pcb #INDvPAK #indvpak #AsiaCup2025 #Afridi pic.twitter.com/WT43kfPyoG — Cricket Moments (@cricmomentsonly) September 19, 2025

"Abdul Razzaq stated that these are falsehoods, there was no discussion about dog meat," Afridi remarked.

Shahid Afridi accused @IrfanPathan of telling lies and challenged him to a face-to-face discussion. Afridi also claimed Pathan is attempting to prove his loyalty to India while opposing Pakistan.



Who is gonna tell @SAfridiOfficial that Pathan doesn't need to prove anything, as… pic.twitter.com/3ViPYMve43 — Slogger (@kirikraja) September 19, 2025

Further commenting on the issue, Afridi added: "Main usko mard manta hu jo samne kadha ho k baat kare (I consider a man to be one who speaks face to face). He can continue to talk behind my back. I will only respond if he addresses me directly; what should I say to this untruth? I believe he is attempting to demonstrate that he is a great Indian and that he stands against Pakistanis. Poor fellow, he will spend his entire life trying to prove how great of an Indian he is."

