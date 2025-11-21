FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Peak hypocrisy...': Aakash Chopra, Dinesh Karthik tear into critics after 19 wickets fall on Day 1 of Ashes opener

A 19-wicket opening day in the Ashes sparked major controversy as Akash Chopra and Dinesh Karthik slammed what they termed “peak hypocrisy” in the reactions to the pitch. The duo called out double standards in global cricket, questioning why similar conditions elsewhere draw harsher criticism.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

'Peak hypocrisy...': Aakash Chopra, Dinesh Karthik tear into critics after 19 wickets fall on Day 1 of Ashes opener
The Ashes commenced on Friday, and it certainly lived up to expectations. On a day dominated by fast bowlers in Perth, a total of 19 wickets fell during the day's play. Mitchell Starc achieved a career-best performance with 7 wickets, dismantling England for a mere 172 runs. The English side responded with their own pace attack, managing to keep the Australian batsmen under pressure throughout the match. Ultimately, it was captain Ben Stokes who claimed 5 wickets, leaving Australia struggling at 123 for 9.

This marked the highest number of wickets to fall in a single day of an Ashes Test in over a century. The first day in Perth proved to be a daunting experience, reminiscent of last year's Test match against India, where 17 wickets also fell. Similarly, India's defeat at Eden Gardens against South Africa saw 17 wickets tumble on the opening day.

Despite the high number of wickets, there was little criticism directed at the pitch in Perth. In fact, it was hailed as an exhilarating day of Test cricket, even with the looming possibility of the match concluding within three days once again.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out the double standards, noting that the reaction is never as harsh for pitches that favor spin. Turning tracks, particularly in India, often face severe backlash from both experts and players alike. For instance, the pitch at Eden Gardens during the IND vs SA Test faced scrutiny after the match concluded in just three days, despite the exciting play.

Dinesh Karthik raised the question, "Is it fair to say that people prefer to see fast bowlers taking numerous wickets on lively pitches rather than spinners on turning surfaces?"

Chopra further commented on Twitter that a similar outcome on the first day of a Test match in subcontinental conditions would have been labeled as the demise of Test cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized the pitch in Kolkata as terrible but praised England's bowling attack on the first day of the Ashes 1st Test.

In a tumultuous start to the Ashes series, Ben Stokes won the toss but watched as his team was dismissed for just 172 runs. However, he made a remarkable comeback by claiming five wickets, giving England a slight edge in the first innings on Friday during the opening cricket test.

The first day of play met the high expectations set before the series, with fast bowlers taking center stage under the bright sun in front of over 51,000 fans at Perth Stadium.

Mitchell Starc delivered an outstanding performance, achieving a career-best of 7-58 as Australia dismissed England by the second session. Jofra Archer struck early, taking a wicket in the first over of Australia's innings, demonstrating that England's five-man pace attack was not to be underestimated. By the end of the day, the home side found themselves at 123-9, still trailing by 49 runs.

With 19 wickets falling in just 72 overs, the test match is nearly halfway through, with four days still to play.

Also read| Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc breaks Mohammed Shami's Optus Stadium record; creates historic first in Perth Test

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
