PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PCU vs CHI today in Taipei T10 League

Dream11 Prediction: PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers - Taipei T10 League 2020

PCU vs CHI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers in Momentum One-Day Cup match today, May 3.

PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers (PCU vs CHI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – A Tanoli

Batsmen – M Mujahid, S Muhammadzai (VC), D Barshilia

Allrounders – M Zafar (C), V Tawar, U Javed

Bowlers – Q Mazhar-Ul-Haq, P More, S Pilankar, M Shuib-Farooque

PCU vs CHI My Dream11 Team

A Tanoli, M Mujahid, S Muhammadzai (VC), D Barshilia, M Zafar (C), V Tawar, U Javed, Q Mazhar-Ul-Haq, P More, S Pilankar, M Shuib-Farooque

PCU vs CHI Probable Playing11

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Meer Shuib Farooque, Ninad Malwade, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed.

Chiayi Swingers: Pruthvi More, Nitish Nair, Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra., Prashant Lakhande, Saurabh Hajari, Devesh Barshilia, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevgan, Rajsingh Chandan, Vishwajit S Tawar

Check Dream11 Prediction / PCU Dream11 Team / PCCT United Dream11 Team / CHI Dream11 Team / Chiayi Swingers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.