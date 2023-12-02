PCB withdraws Salman Butt's name as selection consultant, here's why

Butt was appointed to the selection committee just a day ago, alongside Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, by the chief selector.

Wahab Riaz, the chief selector of the Pakistan men's cricket team, made an announcement on Saturday regarding the removal of former cricketer Salman from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee. This decision came just a day after Salman's appointment, which had sparked a significant public outcry.

Butt, who was banned over a high-profile spot-fixing scandal for which the former skipper publicly apologised, was also appointed to a coaching role with Singapore’s national team last year.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz's press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.



Expanding on the events leading up to the selection committee's Friday appointments, Riaz explained that there was extensive public debate surrounding the nomination of Butt. Unfortunately, numerous individuals raised multiple concerns and objections regarding this matter.

“I firstly want to clarify that he is not on any PCB panel. Secondly, he is a good cricketing mind who understands cricket and has been covering domestic cricket for the past two to three years.

“As the chief selector, I decide who will be the people working with me and who I will need the support of. There is no one else’s pressure. It was my decision and I am reverting it I think it is very necessary for people to understand to move forward in life," he further added.

The 38-year-old expressed his belief in the importance of second chances and the need for people to move forward once the accused has completed their punishment, which in this case involved a 10-year ban for spot-fixing. However, due to personal reasons, he felt compelled to make this decision. Riaz even mentioned the names of Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja from India, who also faced bans in spot-fixing cases. He pointed out that Azharuddin is now a state association president and Jadeja works as a consultant with a World Cup team, emphasizing that life goes on.

Pakistan's upcoming task under the new leadership will be a three-Test series in Australia, commencing on December 14th.

