PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

After deciding not to play group stage game against India on February 15, Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan have arrived in Sri Lanka for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan team on Monday departed for Sri Lanka, where they are scheduled to play their match in the upcoming T20I World Cup 2026. The 15-member squad, led by Salman Ali Agha, will play a warm-up match against Ireland on Wednesday, February 4, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7.

Several pictures and videos of the Pakistan national cricket team arriving in Sri Lanka are all over social media, wherein their squad, along with their support staff, are seen at the airport. On the contrary, PCB have decided to boycott Pakistan's clash with India on February 15 in Colombo, as per a statement made by the Pakistan government in a post on X.

Take a look

Pakistan cricket team and @babarazam258 reached Sri Lanka for the World cup. Bring the cup home boys pic.twitter.com/HRQW4o0m8p — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) February 2, 2026

PAKISTAN TEAM HAVE LANDED IN COLOMBO

It's time for the T20 World Cup.#T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/EJYelVsqzP — Khurram Dilawar Choudhry (KDC) (@khurram333) February 2, 2026

Pakistan are set to play all its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka. The Men in Green are set to begin the World Cup campaign with a match against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by a game against the USA on February 10. On Sunday, the Pakistan government announced that their national team will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will not play their group stage match against India on February 15.

If Pakistan reach to the semi-final and final, the matches will be played in Colombo; otherwise, the knockout stage games will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The decision was taken after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif a couple of days ago.

Pakistan fixtures in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Pakistan vs Netherlands - February 7 (Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo)

Pakistan vs USA - February 10 (Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo)

India vs Pakistan - February 15 (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Pakistan vs Namibia - February 18 (Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo)

Pakistan's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Salman Ali Agha (C)

Sahibzada Farhan (WK)

Usman Khan (WK)

Khawaja Nafay (WK)

Fakhar Zaman

Mohammad Nawaz

Babar Azam

Faheem Ashraf

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Abrar Ahmed

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Salman Mirza

Usman Tariq