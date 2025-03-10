During the final post-match presentation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, officials of host nation Pakistan were missing from the stage and the trophy was presented to India by ICC chair Jay Shah and the BCCI president presented the white jackets to the winning side.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to register its protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Pak officials to the presentation ceremony at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A source said that the PCB's chief executive officer Sumair Ahmed, who was also the director of the tournament, was present at the venue but was not invited for the closing ceremony. A source in the PCB said on Monday that chairman Mohsin Naqvi was not satisfied with the explanation given by the ICC for not having Sumair Ahmed on stage during the presentation ceremony.

''PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation. The ICC, apparently, has said it had prepared for Mohsin Naqvi to be on stage so when he didn’t show up for the final, they changed their plan,” the source said.

Now, the PCB is expected to take up the matter with the ICC citing the exclusion of the director of the tournament from being invited at the closing ceremony.

Shoaib Akhtar questions absence of PCB officials

Apart from this, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also questioned the absence of PCB officials from the post-match presentation ceremony. In a video shared by him on his X handle, he said, ''India has won the Champions Trophy but I noticed there was no representative from the PCB after the final. Pakistan was hosting the Champions Trophy. I do not understand it.''

''Why was nobody (from PCB) there to present the trophy? It is beyond me. It is something to think about. This is the world stage, you should have been here. Feeling very down to see that,'' he added.

Meanwhile, ICC chair Jay Shah presented the trophy of CT2025 to Rohit Sharma while BCCI president Binny presented the white jackets to the squad of the Indian side.