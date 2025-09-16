PCB to face huge financial loss of over Rs..., if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup 2025

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chief of the ACC, demanded the removal of the match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of the Asia Cup. He also threatened to quit the tournament midway if PCB's demands are not entertained. Let us know how much exactly will PCB lose if Pakista quit Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), recently threatened the International Cricket Council (ICC) of quitting the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 if no action is taken against the match referee of the IND vs PAK match, Andy Pycroft. However, ICC has reportedly rejected PCB's request and is in no mood to entertain it. Now, if PCB decides to boycott the Asia Cup 2025, then how much money will the cricket board lose from the tournament's revenue?

How much money will PCB lose if they quit Asia Cup 2025 midway?

The ACC consists of five permanent members, including India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, which account for 75 percent of the annual revenue. It means each permanent member earns 15 percent of the annual revenue, and the remaining 25 percent is shared by Associate nations. This revenue consists of broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticketing, and other sources.

A report by PTI claims that if Pakistan decide to quit the Asia Cup 2025 midway, such a move could cost the PCB between USD 12-16 million, which is roughly Rs 105-140 crore.

''Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven percent of the annual PCB revenue gone. It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again, as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen,'' PTI reported, quoting a source close to the developments in the PCB.

It will be interesting to see what decision the PCB takes ahead of their next and final group stage match against the hosts, the UAE, on September 17.