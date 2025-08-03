PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott

Indian players, including well-known figures such as Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, opted not to face Pakistan, citing national sentiment in the wake of a terror attack.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared a comprehensive ban on all future involvement in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), a notable T20 league that showcases retired and non-contracted cricket legends from major countries. This significant action was taken in response to what the PCB termed as "blatant bias" and unsporting behavior exhibited by WCL organizers during the latest tournament edition.

The controversy erupted when the India Champions refused to compete against Pakistan on two occasions: first during the group stage and then in the semi-final, due to increased political tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident earlier this year. This led the organizers to cancel those matches and distribute shared points, a decision that has faced strong backlash from the Pakistani board.

The 2025 WCL, taking place in England and co-owned by personalities from both cricket and Bollywood, became the focal point of a diplomatic and sporting crisis. Indian players, including well-known figures such as Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, opted not to face Pakistan, citing national sentiment in the wake of a terror attack.

As a result, the group stage match was called off, with both teams receiving equal points—a decision the organizers defended based on India’s refusal to participate. A similar situation occurred during the semi-final, where the India Champions again declined to play, allowing Pakistan to advance directly to the final against South Africa.

The PCB criticized these actions for undermining both "the spirit of the game" and the integrity of the championship itself, accusing the WCL of "hypocrisy and bias" in their management of the withdrawals.

Officials noted that the primary disappointment arose from the tournament’s "selective" approach—promoting the ideal of ‘peace through sport’ only when it was convenient, while permitting political and commercial interests to influence outcomes at other times. The board stated that such actions convey a deeply regrettable message to the sporting community regarding the intrusion of national politics into sports.

“In light of this unfortunate development, which underscores a clear and intolerable pattern of external influence and a disregard for the principles of sporting neutrality, the Pakistan Cricket Board is compelled to take a firm stance. The PCB can no longer condone participation in an event where the fundamental principles of fair play and unbiased administration are compromised by external pressures," read the statement by PCB.

The PCB's virtual Board of Governors meeting included attendees such as Sumair Ahmed Syed, Salman Naseer, Zaheer Abbas, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah Jadgal, Tanveer Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Adnan Malik, Usman Wahla (special invitee), and Mir Hassan Naqvi (Additional Secretary).

Also read| 'I was a baby, he is a leader': Sunil Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 vs England above his 1971 masterclass vs West Indies