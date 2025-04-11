Zalmi franchise drafted Bosch in January 2025 but he took the place of the injured Lizaad Williams when joining the IPL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a one-year ban on South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB made this decision after Bosch unilaterally terminated his contract with Peshawar Zalmi to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the Indian Premier League 2025 as a replacement player. Bosch, a 30-year-old cricket star, was selected in the diamond category by Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi during the season 10 draft of the PSL, which took place in Lahore earlier this year before the Champions Trophy 2025. However, Bosch chose to withdraw from his commitment to the PSL in order to join the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured South African pacer, Lizaad Williams.

The PCB has officially announced a ban on Bosch, making him ineligible for selection in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). In response to the sanction, Bosch issued an apology through a statement released by the PCB.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community. “The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. “I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans,” Bosch said in a statement issued by PCB.

Bosch made his international debut against Pakistan in December 2025 in an ODI clash in Johannesburg. Since then, he has played one Test and two ODIs for South Africa. Despite his promising start, the South African star has yet to make his IPL debut. The Hardik Pandya-led side has opted for other combinations, delaying Bosch's opportunity to showcase his talent on the IPL stage.

