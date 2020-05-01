PCB should back players how India dealt with Rohit Sharma during his rough patch: Imam-ul-Haq

Plagued by accusations of misconduct, red-tapism, and corruption, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has citied some issues he has with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He stated that there is a major communication gap between the players and the PCB. The players even have a fear that they will get dropped at a certain point.

During an Instagram live session, Imam-ul-Haq gave the example of Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

He said that India backed the Hitman during his rough patch and said that PCB should do the same.

Imam-ul-Haq explained that India backed the opener, hence he was allowed to come out as a top player.

The left-handed opener said that Pakistan players' have the fear of failure (of being dropped on failure) coupled with the communication gap with the board.

The PCB was even accused by former speedster Shoaib Akhtar for their inconsistency. The remarks came after Umar Akmal was handed a three-year-ban for corruption charges.

Former Pakistan skipper, Rashid Latif also come forward with a different viewpoint. Latif stated that if match-fixing is criminalised in the country, then the majority of the PCB would be jailed.