Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan

Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...

'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused

PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online

BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?

Kangana Ranaut visits rain-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh; locals show black flags, shout slogans: 'Go back, you are late'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online

Prior to Pakistan's important Asia Cup Group A match against the UAE, and in light of potential boycott threats, Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft expressed his apologies to Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha and the team's manager, as stated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 07:01 PM IST

PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 'no-handshake' issue is still making headlines. A video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is getting a lot of attention. It shows team captain Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, and a PCB official talking to match referee Andy Pycroft.

This all started at the Asia Cup 2025 group A match between India and Pakistan. On September 14, 2025, the two teams played each other for the first time after the Pahalgam incident created some bad blood. Even though many people wanted the Indian team to boycott the tournament, they showed up, but made a statement in their own way.

During the coin toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav didn't make eye contact or shake hands with his counterpart. After they won the match, the Indian players didn't offer to shake hands either. There were also videos of Surya closing the door to the team's locker room that went viral. After this, Salman Ali Agha didn't go to the post-match presentation.

Things got even more tense after this. The Pakistan team complained about Team India, saying that not shaking hands wasn't in the spirit of the game. They even said they would boycott the tournament if Andy Pycroft wasn't taken off their matches. The PAK vs UAE match was even delayed by an hour because the Pakistani team didn't want to play.

The PCB put out the video soon after, which made it look like Pycroft was apologizing to the team members involved. But people made fun of the video instead of taking it seriously. Now, Pakistani cricket fans are sharing the video and talking about what happened. The ICC later said that Pycroft was 'not guilty' in all of this.

Before the video, the PCB wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for an apology from Pycroft and wanted him removed from their match against UAE. They said he let the no-handshake thing happen after Pakistan's match against India.

Pakistan first said they would drop out of their game against UAE after the ICC didn't agree to remove Pycroft. But it looks like Pycroft apologized after that, and the Pakistan-UAE match started an hour late.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan
India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pak
Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?
Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest?
DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date
DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result da
Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more
Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE