PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online

Prior to Pakistan's important Asia Cup Group A match against the UAE, and in light of potential boycott threats, Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft expressed his apologies to Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha and the team's manager, as stated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The 'no-handshake' issue is still making headlines. A video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is getting a lot of attention. It shows team captain Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, and a PCB official talking to match referee Andy Pycroft.
This all started at the Asia Cup 2025 group A match between India and Pakistan. On September 14, 2025, the two teams played each other for the first time after the Pahalgam incident created some bad blood. Even though many people wanted the Indian team to boycott the tournament, they showed up, but made a statement in their own way.
During the coin toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav didn't make eye contact or shake hands with his counterpart. After they won the match, the Indian players didn't offer to shake hands either. There were also videos of Surya closing the door to the team's locker room that went viral. After this, Salman Ali Agha didn't go to the post-match presentation.
Things got even more tense after this. The Pakistan team complained about Team India, saying that not shaking hands wasn't in the spirit of the game. They even said they would boycott the tournament if Andy Pycroft wasn't taken off their matches. The PAK vs UAE match was even delayed by an hour because the Pakistani team didn't want to play.
The PCB put out the video soon after, which made it look like Pycroft was apologizing to the team members involved. But people made fun of the video instead of taking it seriously. Now, Pakistani cricket fans are sharing the video and talking about what happened. The ICC later said that Pycroft was 'not guilty' in all of this.
Before the video, the PCB wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for an apology from Pycroft and wanted him removed from their match against UAE. They said he let the no-handshake thing happen after Pakistan's match against India.
Pakistan first said they would drop out of their game against UAE after the ICC didn't agree to remove Pycroft. But it looks like Pycroft apologized after that, and the Pakistan-UAE match started an hour late.
