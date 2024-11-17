The announcement regarding Gillespie's dismissal may be made as early as Monday, coinciding with Pakistan's final T20I match against Australia.

In a significant development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is poised to dismiss red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, with former cricketer Aqib Javed set to take over as the all-format head coach. Gillespie previously served as Pakistan's red-ball coach but was reassigned to coach the white-ball squads during the Australia tour following Gary Kirsten's resignation. While Gillespie guided Pakistan to victory in the ODI series against Australia, the team faced defeat in the T20I series.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB had hoped for Jason Gillespie to continue as the interim all-format head coach until the ICC Champions Trophy without altering his current contract. However, Gillespie declined the offer due to a lack of additional compensation. The announcement regarding Gillespie's dismissal may be made as early as Monday, coinciding with Pakistan's final T20I match against Australia.

The PCB may justify their decision by pointing out Gillespie's limited time spent in Pakistan. Conversely, the former Australian cricketer maintains that he fulfilled the terms of his contract by being present in Pakistan every day as required.

Another possible reason for Gillespie's potential dismissal is his outspoken criticism of the PCB. Gillespie did not hold back his opinions when the PCB decided to exclude coaches from selection matters.

"I think there's always frustration from time to time. For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication's spot on. I made that a real focus and so you can get frustrated if those things aren't done how you would like," Gillespie had told Sky Sports.

Under the leadership of Gillespie, Pakistan experienced a 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh at home, followed by a loss in the first Test against England. Despite these setbacks, the team demonstrated resilience and determination by securing victories in the final two games against England, ultimately clinching the series with a 2-1 win.

