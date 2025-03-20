The PCB has denied reports of financial losses from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and stated that the tournament actually helped increase the board's revenue.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Aamir Mir, along with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza, has pushed back against claims that hosting the ICC Champions Trophy led to financial losses. They highlighted that the tournament was actually a major contributor to the board's revenue.

In a recent press conference, the PCB officials addressed the rumors making rounds in the Indian media, confidently stating that the board earned Rs 3 billion from the event.

“All expenses for the tournament were covered by the ICC,” Mir said. “PCB generated revenue through gate money and ticket sales, and after the audit, we expect an additional Rs 3 billion from the ICC.”

The spokesperson announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to exceed its initial target of earning Rs 2 billion from the ICC Champions Trophy. This achievement has been credited to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his efforts in enhancing the board's financial standing. It has been revealed that the total revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year has reached an impressive Rs 10 billion, representing a significant 40 percent increase.

“With this financial strength, PCB ranks among the top three richest cricket boards globally,” he said. “The board has also paid Rs 40 million in taxes.”

Mir emphasized the swift renovation of stadiums under Naqvi's guidance, noting that the PCB successfully completed substantial upgrades in a mere four months.

“After 29 years, a major stadium upgrade was undertaken, ensuring that venues met international standards,” he said.

In light of worries about the earnings of domestic players, Mir has announced that Naqvi has chosen to roll back the earlier decision to cut their salaries.

As for the PCB's absence from the final stage of the ICC Champions Trophy, officials have stated that they are waiting for a detailed explanation from the ICC.

Additionally, the PCB has revealed that all financial information related to the tournament's earnings and expenses will be published on its website to ensure transparency.

