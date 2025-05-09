The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the last eight matches of the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League indefinitely, following the directive from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the decision to indefinitely postpone the remaining eight matches of the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This decision comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Additionally, reports have surfaced regarding the Emirates Cricket Board rejecting the PCB's request to relocate the season to the UAE.

The season was abruptly halted after India conducted a drone attack on Pakistan in response to military base targeting along the border, resulting in damage to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Subsequently, the PCB announced plans to move the remaining matches to the UAE. However, it was later reported that the Emirates Cricket Board was hesitant to host the matches due to concerns about being perceived as an ally of the PCB.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," the PCB said in a statement. “… The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause…"

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home," the statement added.

The upcoming matches in the PSL 2025 consist of four league-stage games and playoffs, which are set to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore.

