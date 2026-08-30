FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Why did Sri Lanka lose Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights? Here’s what happened

Why did Sri Lanka lose Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights?

High Stakes at 36,000 Kilometers: Why ISRO Cannot Stumble Again

High Stakes at 36,000 Kilometers: Why ISRO Cannot Stumble Again

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions during England series

The PCB has reportedly instructed Pakistan players to avoid answering questions about Imran Khan during the England Test series. The directive comes amid renewed attention on the former Pakistan captain, as the board seeks to keep political issues out of the team’s campaign.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions during England series
Courtesy: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Javed Miandad and Moin Khan openly supported jailed former captain Imran Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clamped down hard on its players, forbidding them from speaking about the 1992 World Cup winner. The topic has grown into a point of tension during their series against England, especially after SKY Sports aired an interview with Imran’s sons.

Michael Atherton, the former England captain, sat down with Imran’s sons for that interview in the writer’s room at Lord’s, and they filmed it just a day before the second Test started. SKY Sports ran the segment during lunch on day two of the match.

Soon after, word got out that the PCB tried to pressure the English broadcaster into pulling the interview, even threatening a boycott. That move didn’t work, and after a brief standoff, the players came back onto the field for the second session as usual.

After play, head coach Sarfaraz Khan faced questions at the press conference about whether the team actually planned to boycott. He brushed it off, saying he didn’t know anything about it since they were all having lunch at the time.

According to a report from Press Trust of India (PTI), the PCB has now strictly told its players to avoid mentioning Imran Khan if reporters bring him up.

The reports also say that although the PCB was unhappy about the interview airing, it avoided stirring up more trouble because of diplomatic ties with the UK and the team’s upcoming meeting with Prince Charles on September 2.

During the interview, Imran’s sons claimed their father has been subjected to mental torture in prison.

Imran, aged 73, has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 following his conviction in corruption cases.

His ongoing imprisonment and alleged health issues have sparked criticism from both his family and numerous former international cricketers.

Also read| Mohammad Abbas surpasses Kapil Dev, breaks Vinoo Mankad’s 72-year-old record in historic feat

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions during England series
PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions
Why did Sri Lanka lose Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights? Here’s what happened
Why did Sri Lanka lose Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights?
High Stakes at 36,000 Kilometers: Why ISRO Cannot Stumble Again
High Stakes at 36,000 Kilometers: Why ISRO Cannot Stumble Again
Sonam Wangchuk mocks Aamir Khan for claiming 'we never met before 3 Idiots', says 'short-term memory loss huwa hoga'
Sonam Wangchuk mocks Aamir Khan for claiming 'we never met before 3 Idiots'
NCLT Case: Dr Subhash Chandra breaks silence on misleading social media posts, explains Rs 22,000 cr personal guarantees
NCLT Case: Dr Subhash Chandra breaks silence on social media posts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement