PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions during England series

The PCB has reportedly instructed Pakistan players to avoid answering questions about Imran Khan during the England Test series. The directive comes amid renewed attention on the former Pakistan captain, as the board seeks to keep political issues out of the team’s campaign.

After Javed Miandad and Moin Khan openly supported jailed former captain Imran Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clamped down hard on its players, forbidding them from speaking about the 1992 World Cup winner. The topic has grown into a point of tension during their series against England, especially after SKY Sports aired an interview with Imran’s sons.

Michael Atherton, the former England captain, sat down with Imran’s sons for that interview in the writer’s room at Lord’s, and they filmed it just a day before the second Test started. SKY Sports ran the segment during lunch on day two of the match.

Soon after, word got out that the PCB tried to pressure the English broadcaster into pulling the interview, even threatening a boycott. That move didn’t work, and after a brief standoff, the players came back onto the field for the second session as usual.

After play, head coach Sarfaraz Khan faced questions at the press conference about whether the team actually planned to boycott. He brushed it off, saying he didn’t know anything about it since they were all having lunch at the time.

According to a report from Press Trust of India (PTI), the PCB has now strictly told its players to avoid mentioning Imran Khan if reporters bring him up.

The reports also say that although the PCB was unhappy about the interview airing, it avoided stirring up more trouble because of diplomatic ties with the UK and the team’s upcoming meeting with Prince Charles on September 2.

During the interview, Imran’s sons claimed their father has been subjected to mental torture in prison.

Imran, aged 73, has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 following his conviction in corruption cases.

His ongoing imprisonment and alleged health issues have sparked criticism from both his family and numerous former international cricketers.

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