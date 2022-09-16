PCB issues statement after Shahid Afridi claims that Shaheen Afridi paid for his own rehab

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to make a return to the Pakistan side for the T20 World Cup as the star pacer has already been named for the big tournament in Australia which is scheduled to begin from October onwards.

READ: Punjab Kings name Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach for IPL 2023

Shaheen had incurred a knee injury which put him on the sidelines for the entire Asia Cup before he left for the United Kingdom last month for his rehabilitation.

“Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket. He is staying in England on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there. The PCB hasn’t done anything,” Afridi said in a discussion on Samaa TV.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was brutally slammed by the fans for not paying for Shaheen’s rehab as he was injured while being on national duty. The PCB has now reacted to the claims and said that they were not aware that Shaheen has left for England.

PCB on Friday issued a statement refuting Afridi's claims and asserted that the cricket board has always been responsible for medical care for Pakistan players.

READ: All-rounder James Neesham opts out of the New Zealand Cricket central contract list for the 2022-23

"The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," said PCB in their statement.

PCB also stated the doctors overseeing Shaheen's recovery will also treat Fakhar Zaman, who will travel to London to get his knee injury treated which he sustained during the Asia Cup 2022.