PCB issues statement after Jay Shah's bombshell, hints at boycott of ODI World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement after Jay Shah stated that Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted at 'neutral venue', India won't travel to Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

PCB react to Jay Shah's remark of hosting Asia Cup 2023 at 'neutral venue'

Jay Shah dropped a big bombshell on Tuesday when he revealed that Team India won't be travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, instead the tournament could be hosted at a 'neutral venue'.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have reacted to the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) president's remarks, and they have expressed their 'surprise' and 'disappointment' at the remarks by Shah. 

Earlier, news reports had claimed that the PCB could look to boycott the upcoming ODI World Cup in India next year if they don't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. 

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the statement from PCB indeed hinted at boycotting the mega event. 

The statement revealed that Jay Shah's remarks came without consultation with the ACC Board and to the host nation and that there could be some 'consequences' and 'implications' for the same. 

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," read the statement. 

"After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia," it read further. 

PCB have hinted that Shah's statement could 'impact Pakistan's visit to India'. 

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," the statement revealed. 

PCB have thus requested an immediate meeting of the Asian Cricket Council board. 

"The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," concluded the release. 

