PCB-ICC standoff eases? Pakistan claims match referee Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for IND-PAK handshake incident in Asia Cup 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Wednesday that Andy Pycroft, the referee, is sorry for how he acted during the Asia Cup Group A game between India and Pakistan. The players didn't shake hands after the match. This big game happened after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which made the political mood tense. The PCB wanted Pycroft to be replaced for their next game against the UAE, but the ICC didn't think there was a reason to fire the official.

Also, the PCB claims the ICC will check if anyone broke the Code of Conduct during the India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The PCB said this as the Pakistan-UAE game was delayed by an hour.

"ICC's controversial match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistani cricket team. Andy Pycroft had prohibited the captains of both teams from shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match," the PCB said in an official statement.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's action. Andy Pycroft termed the incident on September 14 as a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its readiness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct during the match on September 14," the statement added.

No handshakes were exchanged between the players of both teams during the Group A match between India and Pakistan. At the toss, Suryakumar and Salman Agha kept their distance and avoided making eye contact. However, the situation escalated when the PCB expressed their displeasure over the entire sequence of events.

The PCB subsequently contacted the ICC on two occasions, requesting the removal of Pycroft as the match referee for the remainder of the eight-team tournament. Nevertheless, the international body rejected the request both times. Despite this, the PCB's drama continued as they failed to arrive at the stadium on time before the match against the UAE on Wednesday. This prompted several media outlets to speculate that the PCB might withdraw from the tournament.

Later, it was confirmed that the match start time had been delayed by one hour while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi discussed his options with Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi. Ultimately, it was confirmed that Pakistan would indeed compete in the match against the UAE.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan team had cancelled their previously arranged pre-match press conference. Although the team did conduct a training session, the interaction with reporters was abruptly called off at the last moment.

