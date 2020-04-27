PCB hands Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal 3-year ban from all forms of cricket on corruption charges

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed cricketer Umar Akmal a three-year ban from all forms of cricket on corruption charges.

The Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan announced the decision on Monday after a hearing.

PCB Media took to Twitter to write: "Umar Akmal handed a three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan."

عمر اکمل پر3 سال کے لیے ہر قسم کی کرکٹ کھیلنے پر پابندی https://t.co/lnI6FMy3y0 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Akmal has been charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".

Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17.

His suspension comes after alleged misconduct involving the incident that took place during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

After determining that Akmal had not requested a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, PCB had referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge on April 9.

(Inputs from ANI)