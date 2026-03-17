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PCB finally reacts after Australian players and coaches get security alert ahead of PSL 2026

In a major development in the Australian players' travelling to Pakistan for PSL 2026 case, the Pakistan Cricket Board has finally come forward and dismissed security concerns raised ahead of the tournament.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 11:48 PM IST

PCB finally reacts after Australian players and coaches get security alert ahead of PSL 2026
PSL 2026 is set to commence on March 26
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Ahead of the commencement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, the Australian players and coaches, who will be featuring in the upcoming tournament, got permission to travel to Pakistan along with an advisory of 'not to travel' to Peshawar due to rising tensions with Afghanistan. Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come forward to dismiss concerns regarding the travel plans of overseas players for PSL, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, along with border tensions with neighbouring Afghanistan.

 

As per news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), a PCB source dismissed reports of such concerns and said, ''All travel arrangements and plans are in place, and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week.''

 

For those late to the story, the 11th edition of PSL will feature eight teams for the first time after the addition of the Hyderabad and Rawalpindi franchises. Several Australian players, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Marnus Labuschagne, among others, will feature in the next PSL season.

 

Why Australian government labelled Peshawar in 'not to travel' zone?

 

Peshwar has been labelled 'not to travel' zone by the Australian government due to rising conflict with Afghanistan after Pakistan launched air strikes on Kabul on Tuesday, killing over 400 people and leaving several hundred injured.

 

Peshawar is set to host the fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindiz at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28, with both sides featuring Australian players. Peshawar-based franchise has Aaron Hardie, whereas the Rawalpindi side has Jake Fraser-McGurk in their team.

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