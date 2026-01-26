PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi recently briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the recent developments between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, on Monday said that the final call over Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be taken either on Friday or the coming Monday. Naqvi gave his recent statement after meeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and briefed him about the latest development and PCB's stance over the tussle between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Taking to his X handle, Mohsin Naqvi said, ''Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.''

Mohsin Naqvi says the final call on Pakistan’s participation in the #T20WorldCup will be taken on either January 30 or Feb 2! The drama continues pic.twitter.com/FAau7qPaf3 — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) January 26, 2026

Recently, Bangladesh was kicked out of the upcoming ICC tournament after the BCB demanded shifting of their game outside India, which was not entertained by the global cricketing body. After this, several online reports claimed that PCB is also thinking of following Bangladesh's footsteps and remove its name from the ICC tournament.

This all started after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the IPL 2026 due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh. Mustafizur was bought by KKR in the IPL 2026 mini auction for Rs 9.20 crore.

After BCB's demand to play its fixtures outside India was rejected, ICC replaced them with Scotland in the 20-team tournament, which will begin its T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the West Indies on February 7.

Apart from this, several reports claim that Pakistan might consider forfeiting its group stage match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15. Meanwhile, PCB recently unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, with Salman Ali Agha returning to lead the squad.