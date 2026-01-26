FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?

DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’

PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2

Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?

Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit

Republic Day 2026: Donald Trump’s ‘historic bond’ message, a diplomacy or reset signal for India-US ties?

Tilak Varma to miss remainder of T20I series against New Zealand? BCCI clears the air

UPSC topper and Barmer collector Tina Dabi faces backlash over viral Republic Day video, WATCH what happened

UAE pulls out of key Pakistan airport deal: What does this mean for India?

Begging bowl to big spend: Pakistan to pay $1 billion annually to Donald Trump's Peace Board despite IMF bailout

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’

DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin say

RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Will Mumbai Indians stay alive in tournament?

Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?

Trump Tariffs, Xi's Republic Day greetings: Is Asia’s power balance shifting?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi recently briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the recent developments between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2
PCB recently announced its 15-member squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, on Monday said that the final call over Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be taken either on Friday or the coming Monday. Naqvi gave his recent statement after meeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and briefed him about the latest development and PCB's stance over the tussle between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Taking to his X handle, Mohsin Naqvi said, ''Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.''

Recently, Bangladesh was kicked out of the upcoming ICC tournament after the BCB demanded shifting of their game outside India, which was not entertained by the global cricketing body. After this, several online reports claimed that PCB is also thinking of following Bangladesh's footsteps and remove its name from the ICC tournament.

This all started after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the IPL 2026 due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh. Mustafizur was bought by KKR in the IPL 2026 mini auction for Rs 9.20 crore.

After BCB's demand to play its fixtures outside India was rejected, ICC replaced them with Scotland in the 20-team tournament, which will begin its T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the West Indies on February 7.

Apart from this, several reports claim that Pakistan might consider forfeiting its group stage match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15. Meanwhile, PCB recently unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, with Salman Ali Agha returning to lead the squad.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?
Amazon may cut 16000 jobs this week: India employees to be affected?
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin say
PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2
PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?
Trump Tariffs, Xi's Republic Day greetings: Is Asia’s power balance shifting?
Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit
Trump effect: Canada pivots to India as PM Mark Carney set for 1st visit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement