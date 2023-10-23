PCB dismisses reports of players rift amid Pakistan's substandard performance in World Cup 2023

PCB has released a statement dismissing any claims of internal discord within the national team participating in the World Cup in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a statement dismissing any claims of internal discord within the national team participating in the World Cup in India. This statement was issued during Pakistan's crucial league phase match against Afghanistan at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The PCB strongly refuted recent rumors regarding conflict within the team led by Babar Azam. Some Pakistani journalists had taken to social media to allege conflicts within the team, hinting at a physical altercation between two players and a growing sense of discord, with captain Babar Azam purportedly feeling isolated from a faction of players.

The press release emphasized the team's cohesiveness and denied the existence of any evidence supporting the allegations. It also expressed disappointment over the spread of false news and urged the media to uphold journalistic ethics. Pakistan had a promising start to the World Cup, securing victories in their first two matches. However, a defeat against arch-rival India and a challenging match against Australia resulting in their second consecutive loss led to their elimination from the knockout stage.

Despite the team's recent setbacks, the PCB's statement aims to reassure fans and the public that there is unity within the team and to counter any unfounded rumors that may tarnish the team's image.