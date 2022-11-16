PCB chief serves legal notice to Kamran Akmal for 'offensive' remarks, warns ex-cricketers

File Photo

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja served a legal notice on ejected wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for allegedly making defamatory and abusive comments in the media.

A source close to Kamran verified that he received a notice from the board's legal department, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.

"I don't know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false and offensive comments on the media about him," the source said.

According to a source within the cricket board, more legal notifications could be issued to other former players who have their own YouTube channels and are frequently quoted in the media for their opinions.

He said that the PCB's legal staff was instructed to take quick action if any statements made by any former player on his own YouTube channel or on television channels were judged to be defamatory, offensive, personal, untrue, and damaging to Pakistan cricket.

Former players were harsh in their criticism of the Pakistan team after they lost their first two World Cup matches and even after they were defeated in the final by England on Sunday.

Some have also called for a change in the team's board of directors and captain, Babar Azam.

