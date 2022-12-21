PCB chief Ramiz Raja sacked, Najam Sethi set to take over: Reports

PCB chief Ramiz Raja sacked, Najam Sethi set to take over

The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja has been sacked from his role, with Najam Sethi taking over the top job.

As per multiple reports, Raja, who took over as PCB chief in September 2021 has been relieved of his duties after Pakistan suffered a humiliating 3-0 Test series loss against England at home. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the appointment of Sethi as the next PCB chief.

Even though Pakistan reached the final of T20 World Cup 2022, as well as the semifinals in last year's T20 World Cup, they suffered home series losses against England and Australia in T20 and Tests in the year 2022.

Both England and Australia came to tour the nation after lengthy gaps and dominated Babar Azam's men. The Three Lions for example toured Pakistan after 17 years, however, their 'Bazzball' cricket proved to be too hot to handle for the hosts.

It's the first time Pakistan have suffered a clean sweep at home in red-ball cricket and after the unwanted piece of history, the writing was on the wall for Raja.

Earlier in August 27, 2021, Raja was nominated directly for the top job, by then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was the second tenure of Raja in association with PCB, having served as the chief executive of the apex body from 2003 to 2004.

However, the former Pakistani cricketer turned commentator's tenure was cut short by a run of dissapointing performances at home.