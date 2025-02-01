The PCB is set to host the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting on February 19 in Pakistan. However, India's matches will take place in the UAE, following the hybrid model.

India is looking forward to the Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to kick off on February 19. This tournament is making a comeback for the first time since 2017 and will be hosted by Pakistan, marking the first ICC event in the country since the 1996 ODI World Cup. There were concerns about Pakistan's ability to host the event due to ongoing stadium construction.

In defense of the country's readiness, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi addressed critics during a press conference at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He dismissed rumors that the Champions Trophy 2025 would be moved from Pakistan, confidently asserting the nation's capability to host this prestigious tournament.

“They were people from across the border and even others who kept on saying it looks like the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan as stadiums are not going to be ready on time. But I can announce today we are set to go for the tri-series and Champions Trophy," he said.

“Across the border, there are many people who are trying to find the tiniest flaw in our stadiums and arrangements, and they will get no such opportunity. We will welcome all the arriving teams and their security and welcome arrangements. The whole of the PCB is working day and night to provide a seamless tournament," Naqvi added.

During the same interaction, Mohsin Naqvi announced that the inauguration ceremony for the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to occur in Lahore on February 16. He also mentioned that there will not be a photoshoot for the captain.

“Facilities for teams, officials, broadcasters, and media have all been upgraded and are complete," Naqvi said. “We will have the inauguration ceremony for the tournament on 16th in Lahore. The captains’ conference or the photoshoots will not be possible for the ICC or us because of the hectic traveling schedules of some teams," Naqvi concluded.

The Men in Blue are set to begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 with a match against Bangladesh. Fans are eagerly awaiting their clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, which will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

