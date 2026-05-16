PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi set for India visit during IPL final? Report makes shocking claim

Fresh reports have triggered major buzz after claims emerged that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi could receive an invitation to attend the IPL final in India. The development, if true, may add a significant diplomatic and cricketing angle amid India-Pakistan discussions.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has been invited to attend the ICC board meeting in Ahmedabad, which coincides with the IPL final weekend on May 30-31. The meeting wasn’t supposed to happen in India at all—it was originally planned for Doha. But after the recent crisis in West Asia, the ICC moved it to India. As per standard practice, the ICC sent invites to all cricket boards, so the PCB got its invitation alongside everyone else.

Geo Super, Pakistan’s sports network, picked up on external reports claiming that Naqvi also received an official invite to the IPL final in Ahmedabad. That sounds significant, but nobody’s independently confirmed it yet. The backstory here adds some friction: Naqvi and the BCCI aren’t exactly on friendly terms. The PCB and BCCI have butted heads a lot lately, with plenty of public disagreements over venues, tournament formats, and everything in between.

Tensions really started flaring up before the ICC Champions Trophy. India refused to play matches in Pakistan, and Naqvi hit back—threatening to pull Pakistan out altogether if the games got moved. In the end, the ICC gave in to India’s concerns, shifting those matches out of Pakistan. Naqvi found his position weakened, and the result was a drawn-out negotiation, ending with both boards agreeing that any India-Pakistan clashes in global tournaments would happen at neutral venues.

Things stayed rocky into the Asia Cup 2025. When Indian players wouldn’t shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, Naqvi demanded that match referee Andy Pycroft be sacked—or Pakistan would walk out. Yet again, the ICC didn’t budge, and Naqvi backed down.

It’s not just about Pakistan and India, either. Fast forward to the T20 World Cup in 2026, and now Bangladesh became the holdout. They refused to play in India, citing security fears—ignoring reassurances from both ICC and BCCI. Bangladesh stayed stubborn, so the ICC replaced them with Scotland. The PCB chose to support Bangladesh, keeping both the ICC and BCCI guessing about whether Pakistan would even play India.

Now, with another major ICC event on the horizon, Naqvi finds himself in a tricky spot. Since ties aren’t exactly warm between the two countries, reports suggest Naqvi will run his plans by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before deciding whether to visit India. But let’s be honest, the odds are on Naqvi staying put and joining the meeting virtually from Pakistan. The political undertones continue to overshadow even the most routine cricket board business—just another chapter in the long, tangled history of India-Pakistan cricket relations.

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