PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi issues BIG statement after Asia Cup trophy controversy: 'Dragging war into sport only...'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief and the country's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, stirred controversy at the Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan match when he walked off with the trophy after India refused to accept it from his hands. Amid the controversy, the PCB chief has criticised India's conduct in the game, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'dragged war into sport'.



"If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan's hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game," wrote Naqvi in a post on X in response to PM Modi's congratulatory post after the game.



Earlier, PM Modi applauded India's famous win, saying, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." India trounced Pakistan as many times and walked away with the title with a five-wicket win in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. After the win, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony, following a 90-minute delay, from ACC chief Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Asian Cricket Council and also Pakistan’s Interior Minister.



The Asia Cup 2025 final, played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, lived up to the intense India-Pakistan rivalry. Pakistan started strongly, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, triggered a dramatic collapse, with nine wickets falling for just 33 runs, restricting Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the total, India initially struggled as top-order batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma failed to fire. Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 69, while Shivam Dube’s late assault of big sixes ensured India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. Their performances under pressure became the highlight of a tense, high-stakes final.



