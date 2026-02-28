FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup

US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

'Nahi hone wala': Virender Sehwag gives Pakistan reality check, roasts their T20 World Cup semi-final chances

After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies

US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?

Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title

US, Israel bomb residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader to kill him, Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'

Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, check playing XIs

PAK vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, check playing XIs

US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly planning a major overhaul after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. Salman Agha’s captaincy has come under serious threat, with the board expected to review senior players and take tough calls soon.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup has been disappointing thus far, leaving them with just 1 point and placing them third in the Group 1 standings. Although they still have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, their prospects of reaching the knockout stage appear slim. In the league phase, Pakistan secured victories in 3 out of 4 matches, suffering a loss to India while managing to avoid defeat against the Netherlands. Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is said to be "unhappy" with the team's performance and has made decisions regarding the futures of Salman Agha and Babar Azam.

According to PTI, Naqvi plans to dismiss Agha as captain, irrespective of the tournament's results. For Pakistan to advance to the semi-finals, they must achieve a significant victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match.

Regarding Babar, he is set to be excluded from the T20I squad. The report suggests that unless he leads Pakistan to the semi-finals and maintains his form in the knockout game, his T20I career will come to an end.

"Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup. Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international careers after the World Cup," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the current ICC tournament, Babar has scored 91 runs across four innings, boasting a strike rate of 112.34. Batting at number four against England, he faced challenges, managing only 25 runs off 24 balls as the Men in Green posted a total of 164. England successfully chased down the target, securing their place in the semi-finals.

What must Pakistan do to qualify for the semi-finals?

With only 1 point and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.461, Pakistan finds themselves in a precarious position, while New Zealand concluded their Super 8 campaign with 3 points and an NRR of +1.390. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions need to defeat Sri Lanka by a substantial margin to improve their NRR and surpass New Zealand. Any loss or a narrow victory will result in their exit from the ICC tournament.

Also read| After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat
US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown
US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown
'Nahi hone wala': Virender Sehwag gives Pakistan reality check, roasts their T20 World Cup semi-final chances
'Nahi hone wala': Virender Sehwag gives Pakistan reality check, roasts their T20
After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies
After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of
US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list
US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle Ea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement