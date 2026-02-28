PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly planning a major overhaul after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. Salman Agha’s captaincy has come under serious threat, with the board expected to review senior players and take tough calls soon.

Pakistan's performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup has been disappointing thus far, leaving them with just 1 point and placing them third in the Group 1 standings. Although they still have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, their prospects of reaching the knockout stage appear slim. In the league phase, Pakistan secured victories in 3 out of 4 matches, suffering a loss to India while managing to avoid defeat against the Netherlands. Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is said to be "unhappy" with the team's performance and has made decisions regarding the futures of Salman Agha and Babar Azam.

According to PTI, Naqvi plans to dismiss Agha as captain, irrespective of the tournament's results. For Pakistan to advance to the semi-finals, they must achieve a significant victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match.

Regarding Babar, he is set to be excluded from the T20I squad. The report suggests that unless he leads Pakistan to the semi-finals and maintains his form in the knockout game, his T20I career will come to an end.

"Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup. Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international careers after the World Cup," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the current ICC tournament, Babar has scored 91 runs across four innings, boasting a strike rate of 112.34. Batting at number four against England, he faced challenges, managing only 25 runs off 24 balls as the Men in Green posted a total of 164. England successfully chased down the target, securing their place in the semi-finals.

What must Pakistan do to qualify for the semi-finals?

With only 1 point and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.461, Pakistan finds themselves in a precarious position, while New Zealand concluded their Super 8 campaign with 3 points and an NRR of +1.390. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions need to defeat Sri Lanka by a substantial margin to improve their NRR and surpass New Zealand. Any loss or a narrow victory will result in their exit from the ICC tournament.

