PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi apologises to BCCI over Asia Cup 2025 row, creates new drama around handing around trophy handover

In the latest development in the Asia Cup 2025 controversy, ACC chief, who also happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has apologised for the drama which took place after the final game on Sunday.

Mohsin Naqvi, chief of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday for the drama after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 25 during the post-match presentation As per a report by India Today, Naqvi regret the incident during an ACC meeting, held on September 30, but he maintained his stance of not returing the trophy and medals to the Indian players. Some media reports also claim that he is demanding that the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, should come to Dubai and collect the trophy. ''He didn’t collect the trophy when you were there in front of him, you think he will come now?" BCCI said.

BCCI's reply to Naqvi

The Indian cricket board rejected Naqvi's condition, saying that there was no such requirement on the night of Asia Cup 2025 Final. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told the ACC that the trophy belongs to the council and not to any individual.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia spoke on the incident and said, ''We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision.''

''This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We hope the trophy medals will be returned to India as soon as possible,'' he added.

How it all started ?

This all started from the very first match of IND vs PAK in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025, where Team India dedicated their win to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and to the Indian Armed Forces. In the second game there were visible verbal clashes between the players of both sides, along with Pakistani players making provocative gestures to the cricket fans in the stands.

In the final match on Sunday, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side refused to the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and winning team's medial from Naqvi, which delayed the presentation ceremony by more than an hour.